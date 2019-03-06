Charlie Duran
Charlie Duran, age 77, passed away on March 1, 2019. A Rosary will be recited Friday, March 8, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 9502 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at San Carlos Cemetery.
Those who wish to express their condolences, please visit www.danielsfuneral.com
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
(505) 898-3160
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 6, 2019