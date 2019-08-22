Charlotte Ann Bartlett
Charlotte Ann Bartlett, 62, was born in Bitburg, Germany on April 5, 1957 to Carl A. and Lucy M. Bartlett. She died in Albuquerque on August 16, 2019 from metastatic breast cancer. She graduated from Gallup High School in 1975 and earned her bachelor's degree from the University of New Mexico in 2001. She worked for Presbyterian Health Plans for eighteen years. She is survived by her mother Lucy Bartlett; four sisters; her niece, nephews, great-nephew, and great-niece; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Charlotte is preceded in death by her father Carl A. Bartlett.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Los Duranes Community Center in Albuquerque. A reception will follow.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 22, 2019