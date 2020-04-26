Charlotte Anne Notgrass
Charlotte Anne Notgrass passed away on April 17, 2020. She was born on Aug 14, 1954 in Las Vegas, NM. Her parents were Earl and Bertha Notgrass. She grew up in ABQ, graduated from Highland HS, and received a BA in Spec. Ed. from UNM. She taught at several APS schools for most of her career, with a few years in AZ where she earned a MA in counseling. With humor she won her students' hearts, and they loved her.
She is survived by her "sister" and lifetime friend Melinda and husband Larry Bryant, others from her second adoptive family, and many friends from childhood, teaching, church, and neighborhood.
She will always be remembered for her quick wit and sarcastic remarks. Charlotte always made everyone laugh.
A private memorial will be held at a later time.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2020