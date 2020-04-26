Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Anne Notgrass. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charlotte Anne Notgrass







Charlotte Anne Notgrass passed away on April 17, 2020. She was born on Aug 14, 1954 in Las Vegas, NM. Her parents were Earl and Bertha Notgrass. She grew up in ABQ, graduated from Highland HS, and received a BA in Spec. Ed. from UNM. She taught at several APS schools for most of her career, with a few years in AZ where she earned a MA in counseling. With humor she won her students' hearts, and they loved her.



She is survived by her "sister" and lifetime friend Melinda and husband Larry Bryant, others from her second adoptive family, and many friends from childhood, teaching, church, and neighborhood.



She will always be remembered for her quick wit and sarcastic remarks. Charlotte always made everyone laugh.







A private memorial will be held at a later time.



Charlotte Anne NotgrassCharlotte Anne Notgrass passed away on April 17, 2020. She was born on Aug 14, 1954 in Las Vegas, NM. Her parents were Earl and Bertha Notgrass. She grew up in ABQ, graduated from Highland HS, and received a BA in Spec. Ed. from UNM. She taught at several APS schools for most of her career, with a few years in AZ where she earned a MA in counseling. With humor she won her students' hearts, and they loved her.She is survived by her "sister" and lifetime friend Melinda and husband Larry Bryant, others from her second adoptive family, and many friends from childhood, teaching, church, and neighborhood.She will always be remembered for her quick wit and sarcastic remarks. Charlotte always made everyone laugh.A private memorial will be held at a later time. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close