Service Information Hoffmantown Church 8888 Harper Dr NE Albuquerque, NM 87111 (505) 828-2600 Celebration of Life 1:30 PM Hoffmantown Church 8888 Harper Blvd. NE Albuquerque , NM

Charlotte Ruth Jones Cauwels







Charlotte Ruth Jones CauwelsCharlotte RuthJones Cauwelswas born on Sunday, January 17, 1937, in Watertown, NY. She was predeceased by her father and mother, Norman and Ruth Jones. Charlotte's mother passed when she was fouryears old. Shewas lovingly raised by her grandmother, Charlotte (Nana) Jones; her aunt, Violet Jones; and her stepmother, Jeanette Jones. She was also predeceased by her sister, Anne (husband Jim Pillars) of Fort Worth, TX; her brother, Charlie Jones of Watertown, NY, and her brother, Steven Jones (wife Judy Jones) of Fairfax, VA.Charlotte was an excellent student and graduated with honors from Houghton College in 1958 with a degree in English. While at Houghton, she met her husband of 61 years, David Cauwels. They were married the summer of 1958 at her family's cottage on Lake Ontario. She and Dave moved to Denver, CO, where she taught English at East High School and had three children. The family moved to Albuquerque in 1963. Charlotte loved Jesus and was a member of Hoffmantown Church. She was a gifted Bible teacher. Charlotte taught in women's prisons and served as a discussion leader for Bible Study Fellowship for many years. She was the impetus behind Joy Women's Ministry atHoffmantown.Her life as awife, mother,teacher, mastergardener andmentor to many is a testament to the power of Christ lived out in human flesh.She leaves behind her loving husband, David Edward Cauwels; and her children, Laurel Perkins (husband Randy) of Albuquerque, Beth Cauwels of Carpinteria, CA, and son, Paul Cauwels (wife Lyn) of Albuquerque. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Charlotte Grace Bryant, Sara Cauwels Hitchcock (husband Reed), Samantha Claire Bryant, Emily Carrie Cauwels, David Andrew Cauwels, and Rachel Ann Cauwels, all of whom have the assurance of an eternity spent with her in heaven.A celebration of Charlotte's life will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, 1:30 p.m., at Hoffmantown Church, 8888 Harper Blvd. NE. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to the Navigators Eagle Lake Camp at Navigators.org . Please visit our online guestbook for Charlotte at Published in Albuquerque Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17, 2019

