Charlotte Leona Lazear Cutter







Charlotte Leona



Lazear Cutter,



loving wife and mother, passed



away in her Albuquerque home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, she was 95. She was born in Palo Alto, California, in 1924. Her mother, Leona Saunders Lazear,



died when she



was three. Her father, Charles Lazear, was a cotton farmer in Arizona for most of Charlotte's life. She spent her youth in Oakland with her aunt, Ida Lazear. During World War II, Charlotte began her postsecondary education when she entered the Cadet Nurse Corps in San Francisco but left before her completion to marry. She earned a B.A. (1977) and M.A. (1979) in history at the University of New Mexico. And she finally completed her cherished R.N., B.S.N. with honors, at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (1985). She loved working with the babies as a pediatric nurse at UNMH. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, Donald C. Cutter. Their paths crossed early as they lived a few blocks away from each other as children and attended the same schools and Presbyterian Church. Their 68-year married life was one of love, family and adventure. They raised nine children, including two sets of twins, while Donald's work as a professor and historian allowed them to experience life in near and distant parts of the world. Charlotte nurtured appreciation for beauty, art and music throughout their marriage, especially in their family homes in Albuquerque and Madrid,



Spain, where students



and family friends always



felt welcome. Their shared love of travel and exploring other cultures continued throughout their life. Charlotte



was an accomplished seamstress and avid knitter. She studied languages and read continuously. Sharing



books with others brought her joy. She leaned into discussions and actively listened, curious about any new perspective. Her family is ever grateful to her for this legacy of learning. Charlotte is survived by her children and their families: Diane Cutter (Brian Robbins) of Corrales; Donald Cutter Jr. (Christl Cutter) of SchwÃ¤bisch GmÃ¼nd, Germany; Charles Cutter (Susan Curtis), Teresa Cutter Dana (Robert Dana), Ted Cutter (Mary Quitzau), Andrea Cutter (David Major), and Alex Cutter, all of Albuquerque; Douglas Cutter (Kyle Ciani) of Normal IL; and Carmen Cutter (Guillaume Escarguel) of San Diego CA; and 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was a long-standing member of Immanuel Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deaconess, and Elder and sang in the choir. Charlotte will be laid to rest at the Santa Fe National Cemetery with her beloved husband. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in memory of Charlotte. . Please visit our online guestbook for Charlotte at



