Charlotte Faye Clay
Clay, Charlotte Faye, age 86, was a resident of Albuquerque, NM since 2011 and a lifelong resident of New Mexico. Charlotte passed away at home on Friday, December 27, 2019.
She was born in Venus, NM. She attended Albuquerque High School. She was a dedicated wife/mother/
grandmother who enjoyed painting, crafts, remodeling houses, ceramics, gardening, traveling but most of all spending time with family.
She is survived by: 3 daughters, Patricia Jackson, Robin Smith, Vicki Feerer; 1 sister, Gladys Hinds; 9 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren.
Also survived by: 3 step-daughters, Dana Reed (Alan), Mary Liles (Jimmy), Danelle Earle
(Leland); 12 grandchildren; 23 great-
grandchildren;
2 great-great-
grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister and one brother.
Please come share in a celebration of Charlotte's life on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 10:30 AM at Mountainside Church of Christ on 12300 Indian School Road.
Memorial contributions may be made in Charlotte's memory to NM Christian Children's Home in Portales, NM 87130, 1356 NM 236.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 29, 2019