Charlotte Goodwin
Charlotte Goodwin, 91, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. Friends may visit Friday, March 22, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The Rosary recitation will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, March 23, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Lomas and Tennessee. Interment will follow the Mass at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Charlotte at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Mar. 21, 2019