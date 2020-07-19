1/1
Charlotte Haack

Charlotte Marie Haack



Charlotte Marie Haack, 92, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, Great-Grandmother, and friend, passed away quickly on July 11, 2020. She was born December 16, 1927 in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota and moved to Albuquerque with her young family in the 50's. Her first career was with JC Penney's and, upon retiring, she managed a mobile home park in Los Lunas for many years. Always a lover of books and animals, she enjoyed live music, dancing, and making new friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Malcom and Adeline Houston; sister, Joyce Ross; niece Katherine Ross.

She is survived by her children, Lynda and David Haack; grandchildren, Tracy and Scott Rowe; great-grandson, Ace Storer; nieces and nephews, Carmen Sanchez, Monte Ross, and Marty Ross; great nieces and nephews Lynn Anderson, Cassie Hedrick, and Travis Ross; great-great nephew, Ean Anderson and many extended family and friends.

She will be greatly missed by the many people whose lives she touched. Auntie, we will always remember your great HUGS! Grandma, we will always remember to have fun!


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
