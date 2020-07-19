Charlotte Romero

Charlotte M. Romero
Charlotte M. Romero joined our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the age of 98. She is survived by three daughters, Esther M. Duffer, Helen Courtney (John), and Catherine Montoya (Rudy); four grandchildren, Rudy Montoya, Carlos Montoya, Heather Courtney, and Kenneth Courtney (Christina);two great-grandchildren; sisters, Phoebe Lott and Sylvia Dineen (Bob); brother, Rev. Hiram H. Martinez (Esther); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her newborn son, David Andres Duffer, and her husband, Alfonso Romero; parents, Rev. Eli and Phoebe Martinez; brothers, Eli (Tito) Martinez, Rev. Saul Martinez, Lt. Joel Amos Martinez; and sisters, Miriam Weidner and Ruth Mehring.
Graveside services were held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, with Rev. Dr. Robert Woodruff, Second Presbyterian Church, officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Roadrunner Food Bank, www.rrfb.org
Please visit our online guest book for Charlotte to read the full obituary at www.FrenchFunerals.com