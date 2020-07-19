1/1
Charlotte Romero
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte M. Romero



Charlotte M. Romero joined our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the age of 98. She is survived by three daughters, Esther M. Duffer, Helen Courtney (John), and Catherine Montoya (Rudy); four grandchildren, Rudy Montoya, Carlos Montoya, Heather Courtney, and Kenneth Courtney (Christina);two great-grandchildren; sisters, Phoebe Lott and Sylvia Dineen (Bob); brother, Rev. Hiram H. Martinez (Esther); and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her newborn son, David Andres Duffer, and her husband, Alfonso Romero; parents, Rev. Eli and Phoebe Martinez; brothers, Eli (Tito) Martinez, Rev. Saul Martinez, Lt. Joel Amos Martinez; and sisters, Miriam Weidner and Ruth Mehring.

Graveside services were held on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park, with Rev. Dr. Robert Woodruff, Second Presbyterian Church, officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Roadrunner Food Bank, www.rrfb.org. Please visit our online guest book for Charlotte to read the full obituary at

www.FrenchFunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved