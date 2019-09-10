|
Cheri Mericle
Cheri Mericle, 46, went to be with the Lord Saturday, September 7, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Mericle Jr.; her parents, Wayne and Darlene Hoskins; and many other relatives and friends. She was a graduate of Valley High School and a professional Nanny for many years. Cheri attended the Assembly of God Church and loved to pray for anyone in need of prayer. Cheri was a sweet soul that could light up a room and had a great sense of humor. She will be deeply missed. Friends may visit on hour prior to the Funeral Service to be held Thursday, September 12, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to TEEN CHALLENGE of New Mexico, PO Box 20610, Albuquerque, NM 87154. Please visit our online guestbook for Cheri at
www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 10, 2019