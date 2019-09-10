Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
FRENCH - Lomas
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
FRENCH - Lomas
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheri Mericle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheri Mericle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheri Mericle Obituary
Cheri Mericle



Cheri Mericle, 46, went to be with the Lord Saturday, September 7, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Mericle Jr.; her parents, Wayne and Darlene Hoskins; and many other relatives and friends. She was a graduate of Valley High School and a professional Nanny for many years. Cheri attended the Assembly of God Church and loved to pray for anyone in need of prayer. Cheri was a sweet soul that could light up a room and had a great sense of humor. She will be deeply missed. Friends may visit on hour prior to the Funeral Service to be held Thursday, September 12, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at FRENCH - Lomas. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to TEEN CHALLENGE of New Mexico, PO Box 20610, Albuquerque, NM 87154. Please visit our online guestbook for Cheri at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FRENCH Funerals – Cremations - Lomas
Download Now