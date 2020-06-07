Cherril Snow LloydCherril Snow Lloyd, age 97, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. We are very grateful for the many years we were able to spend with this gentle, kind woman. Cherril was born in 1923 in Santa Clara, Utah. She spent her childhood and youth in southern Utah. During the summers, she lived with her family in Pine Valley, Utah, where her father raised cattle and farmed. In the winters, while her father moved the cattle to warmer pastures, she lived in Santa Clara with her mother, siblings, and maternal grandparents. Later, Cherril spent the winters with her family and paternal grandparents in St. George, Utah. After graduating from high school, Cherril attended Dixie State College where she served as Vice-President of her class. Cherril later attend Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. She remembered her year at BYU as a particularly happy one as she enjoyed spending time with her sorority sisters and had an active social life. She also worked in the Botany Department where one of her jobs was to help manage the ration books used during World War II. She studied there only one year, however, as she felt the need to return to southern Utah to help care for four younger siblings. Her mother passed away from cancer when Cherril was 16 years old, and she and her older sister, Roma, had assumed much of the responsibility for raising four younger siblings.After returning to St. George, Cherril worked for the Farmer's Home Administration. There she met a handsome young man, David I. Lloyd, who was working in the same building for the Corps of Engineers. They married in 1946 and moved to Albuquerque so that David could attend the University of New Mexico to study civil engineering. Cherril and David remained in Albuquerque for the remainder of their lives. Cherril devoted her time to raising their four children, although she was also able to complete her education at UNM, where she was elected to Phi Kappa Phi and received her bachelor's degree in elementary education in 1962. Cherril was active in the local Cosmopolitan Women's Club, where she at one time served as Chair of the Civics Committee and later as a volunteer at UNM Hospital. Cherril also enjoyed touring with her husband in the local Model A club and spending time at the family's mountain property near Mora, New Mexico. Cherril was a life-long, active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was preceded in death by husband, David I. Lloyd in 2001; daughter, Wendy Sue Lloyd; parents, Levi and Golda Isabel Hafen Snow; brothers, Erle H. Snow and Burton L. Snow; and sisters, Roma S. Baldwin and Gwendolyn S. Iverson. Cherril is survived by her sister, Valery Catt of Tucson, Arizona; son, John Snow Lloyd and wife Susan of Santa Clara, Utah; son, Dr. David Bruce Lloyd and wife Mardell of Sequim, Washington; daughter, Dr. Camille Lloyd of Albuquerque; six grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.Due to the current pandemic restrictions, Cherril's life will be celebrated at a family memorial service to be held at a later date. Cherril will be laid to rest next to her husband, David, and daughter, Wendy, at Sunset Memorial Park. Please visit our online guestbook for Cherril at