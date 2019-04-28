Cheryl A. Parkin
Cheryl Ann
Parkin, 75, of
Scottsdale, AZ
passed away
peacefully on
April 24, 2019
with her family by her side. Cheryl was born on July 10, 1943 in
Michigan City,
IN to parents Erma Lucile Rook of Iowa and Joseph Robert Flatz, whose family had emigrated from present-day Slovenia to settle in Chesterton, IN.
Eventually Cheryl and her
parents moved to
Marshalltown, IA where she graduated from high school. While attending the Mercy Nursing School in Cedar Rapids, IA Cheryl met Charles Augustus Parkin, III (Chad) (1945-2002). They married on December 28, 1963 and
moved to Albuquerque,
NM where, in 1964, Cheryl completed her nursing degree at the Regina School of Nursing. Cheryl and Chad subsequently moved to the West Chicago, IL area and had two children: Michael Shane Parkin (b. 1965) and Matthew Scott Parkin (b. 1968). Cheryl became an accomplished homemaker and, in 1978, the family relocated to Albuquerque. There, Cheryl
obtained a bachelor's degree from the University of St. Francis and
a master's degree from Webster
University. In 1993, she became a national certified counselor. After many years of owning and operating a successful counseling business, in 2000 Cheryl moved to Scottsdale, AZ, becoming active in the Society for the Arts, the Scottsdale Garden Club, and St. Patrick Catholic Community Church. Cheryl is survived by her two sons, daughters-in-law Debbie
Parkin and Jessica Howard, and three beloved grandchildren: Lindsay
Nicole Parkin, Alexander Nicholas Parkin, and Claire Josephine Parkin. A memorial service will be held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary on Monday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m.
Donations can be made to St. Patrick Catholic Community Church.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 28, 2019