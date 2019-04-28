Cheryl A. Parkin

Cheryl A. Parkin





Cheryl Ann

Parkin, 75, of

Scottsdale, AZ

passed away

peacefully on

April 24, 2019

with her family by her side. Cheryl was born on July 10, 1943 in

Michigan City,

IN to parents Erma Lucile Rook of Iowa and Joseph Robert Flatz, whose family had emigrated from present-day Slovenia to settle in Chesterton, IN.

Eventually Cheryl and her

parents moved to

Marshalltown, IA where she graduated from high school. While attending the Mercy Nursing School in Cedar Rapids, IA Cheryl met Charles Augustus Parkin, III (Chad) (1945-2002). They married on December 28, 1963 and

moved to Albuquerque,

NM where, in 1964, Cheryl completed her nursing degree at the Regina School of Nursing. Cheryl and Chad subsequently moved to the West Chicago, IL area and had two children: Michael Shane Parkin (b. 1965) and Matthew Scott Parkin (b. 1968). Cheryl became an accomplished homemaker and, in 1978, the family relocated to Albuquerque. There, Cheryl

obtained a bachelor's degree from the University of St. Francis and

a master's degree from Webster

University. In 1993, she became a national certified counselor. After many years of owning and operating a successful counseling business, in 2000 Cheryl moved to Scottsdale, AZ, becoming active in the Society for the Arts, the Scottsdale Garden Club, and St. Patrick Catholic Community Church. Cheryl is survived by her two sons, daughters-in-law Debbie

Parkin and Jessica Howard, and three beloved grandchildren: Lindsay

Nicole Parkin, Alexander Nicholas Parkin, and Claire Josephine Parkin. A memorial service will be held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary on Monday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m.

Donations can be made to St. Patrick Catholic Community Church.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
