Guest Book View Sign Service Information Messinger Mortuaries 7601 E. Indian School Road Scottsdale , AZ 85251 (480)-945-9521 Memorial service 10:00 AM Messinger Indian School Mortuary Send Flowers Obituary

Cheryl A. Parkin











Cheryl Ann



Parkin, 75, of



Scottsdale, AZ



passed away



peacefully on



April 24, 2019



with her family by her side. Cheryl was born on July 10, 1943 in



Michigan City,



IN to parents Erma Lucile Rook of Iowa and Joseph Robert Flatz, whose family had emigrated from present-day Slovenia to settle in Chesterton, IN.



Eventually Cheryl and her



parents moved to



Marshalltown, IA where she graduated from high school. While attending the Mercy Nursing School in Cedar Rapids, IA Cheryl met Charles Augustus Parkin, III (Chad) (1945-2002). They married on December 28, 1963 and



moved to Albuquerque,



NM where, in 1964, Cheryl completed her nursing degree at the Regina School of Nursing. Cheryl and Chad subsequently moved to the West Chicago, IL area and had two children: Michael Shane Parkin (b. 1965) and Matthew Scott Parkin (b. 1968). Cheryl became an accomplished homemaker and, in 1978, the family relocated to Albuquerque. There, Cheryl



obtained a bachelor's degree from the University of St. Francis and



a master's degree from Webster



University. In 1993, she became a national certified counselor. After many years of owning and operating a successful counseling business, in 2000 Cheryl moved to Scottsdale, AZ, becoming active in the Society for the Arts, the Scottsdale Garden Club, and St. Patrick Catholic Community Church. Cheryl is survived by her two sons, daughters-in-law Debbie



Parkin and Jessica Howard, and three beloved grandchildren: Lindsay



Nicole Parkin, Alexander Nicholas Parkin, and Claire Josephine Parkin. A memorial service will be held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary on Monday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m.



Donations can be made to St. Patrick Catholic Community Church.



Cheryl A. ParkinCheryl AnnParkin, 75, ofScottsdale, AZpassed awaypeacefully onApril 24, 2019with her family by her side. Cheryl was born on July 10, 1943 inMichigan City,IN to parents Erma Lucile Rook of Iowa and Joseph Robert Flatz, whose family had emigrated from present-day Slovenia to settle in Chesterton, IN.Eventually Cheryl and herparents moved toMarshalltown, IA where she graduated from high school. While attending the Mercy Nursing School in Cedar Rapids, IA Cheryl met Charles Augustus Parkin, III (Chad) (1945-2002). They married on December 28, 1963 andmoved to Albuquerque,NM where, in 1964, Cheryl completed her nursing degree at the Regina School of Nursing. Cheryl and Chad subsequently moved to the West Chicago, IL area and had two children: Michael Shane Parkin (b. 1965) and Matthew Scott Parkin (b. 1968). Cheryl became an accomplished homemaker and, in 1978, the family relocated to Albuquerque. There, Cherylobtained a bachelor's degree from the University of St. Francis anda master's degree from WebsterUniversity. In 1993, she became a national certified counselor. After many years of owning and operating a successful counseling business, in 2000 Cheryl moved to Scottsdale, AZ, becoming active in the Society for the Arts, the Scottsdale Garden Club, and St. Patrick Catholic Community Church. Cheryl is survived by her two sons, daughters-in-law DebbieParkin and Jessica Howard, and three beloved grandchildren: LindsayNicole Parkin, Alexander Nicholas Parkin, and Claire Josephine Parkin. A memorial service will be held at Messinger Indian School Mortuary on Monday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m.Donations can be made to St. Patrick Catholic Community Church. Published in Albuquerque Journal on Apr. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close