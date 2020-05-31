Cheryl Buchanan Hall
Cheryl Buchanan Hall passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. She had been struggling with her health for a time, but her passing was unexpected. She leaves behind her husband, Michael Bustamante; her beloved son, August Hall (Judy); stepchildren, Nichole Bustamante Morgan (Jason) and Carlos Bustamante (Eleni); as well as two adored grandchildren, Kamrynn and Dylan. She is also survived by her brother, Tom Buchanan (Michelle); niece, Megan; and nephew, Keith.

Cheryl was a fiercely protective mother, first and foremost. In her view, the most important part of her adult life revolved around making sure that the children were taken care of. A creative person, she was a seamstress, knitter, cook, reader, illustrator and office and tile designer. She was a sensitive photographer, energetic dancer, and powerful singer. Though her illness robbed much of her memory, she could sing multiple stanzas of obscure songs she had heard only as a child. She and Gus had great conversations about his art and work as a designer for the movies. You could not find a warmer, more dependable friend. Her life was narrowed in the last two years by multiple ailments, and her passing leaves a void in many people's lives. She will be missed.

A Memorial Service will be held a later date. Please visit our online guestbook for Cheryl at

www.FrenchFunerals.com.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 31, 2020.
