Cheryl Lee Barth
Cheryl Lee Barth, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2016 it has been four years since her passing, she would have turned 74 this year and celebrated her 46th year of being married on March 31st. She is survived by her loving husband, Stuart Barth; daughter, Elizabeth Barth; son, Troy Barth and wife, Melissa; and granddaughter, Natalie Barth. She is greatly missed. Please visit our online guestbook for Cheryl at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
Published in Albuquerque Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020