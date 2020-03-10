Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Lofstead. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Holiday Inn Gainesville-University Center 1250 W. University Ave Gainesville , FL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Cheryl Patricia Owen Lofstead, age 63, died of stage 4 colon cancer on February 14, 2020 at home in Albuquerque, NM. She is survived by her husband Gerald "Jay" Lofstead of Albuquerque, NM; her daughter Jessica Vessa of House Springs, MO; her daughter Veronica Langley of Edgewood, NM; her mother Betty Owen of Newberry, FL; her brothers Mallory Owen of Branford, FL; and Jeff Owen of Newberry, FL., by her sons-in-law, Khoa Truong and John A. Vessa, Jr. and two grandchildren, Lindsey Vessa and John Vessa III.







Cheryl was born on July 16, 1956 in Gainesville, FL to Betty and Leon Owen. She earned a business degree and worked the majority of her career in healthcare IT around the country. She was an intuitive person quickly understanding what people wanted and needed. She traveled the world and those experiences shaped her life and perceptions. She enjoyed gardening, house renovation, sewing, fantasy fiction and games & hiking.







A memorial service will be held March 14th, 2020 at the Holiday Inn Gainesville-University Center at 1250 W. University Ave, Gainesville, Florida 32601 starting at 2 PM Eastern Time. All are welcome to attend to celebrate Cheryl's life. Flowers can be sent to the venue. Alternatively, donations can be made to



in her memory as we did with our wedding. Online memorial attendance will be available at



https://www.youtube.com/JayLofstead.



