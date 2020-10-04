1/1
Cheryl Snair
Cheryl Lee Cunningham Snair



Cheri was born on November 10, 1944 in New Castle, PA. and passed away on September 11, 2020.

Cheri is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard, her Son Tod, and her grand daughter Samantha Gutierrez.

Cheri worked for security federal for over 20 years and had some time with the Christmas shop in Old Town, and a local dentist in Albuquerque.

Cheri was a past worthy advisor of the Rainbow for Girls, past president for the NCO Wives Club and a volunteer for Diabetes, Cancer and other organizations.

Cheri was know for her generosity, her good humor, her energy and laugh. Cheri will be missed by all those who came in contact with her.

Rest in peace with eternal love.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
