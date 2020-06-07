Chonita Zamora
Chonita "Chonie" Zamora



Chonita "Chonie" Zamora passed at home on Saturday, May 30, 2020 with her children by her side. A lifelong resident of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, she was born April 8, 1930 to Nestor and Ramoncita Jaramillo. She was a caring and beloved mother, grandmother, sister, auntie, and friend who always made sure that her whole family was taken care of and loved having them around her. Her kitchen was always open and her dishes were family favorites. We have many memories of Christmas Eves at her home.

Chonie was preceded in death by her husband Alfredo Zamora, Sr., sister Lucille, brother Lisardo, and many other family members and friends. She missed them all dearly. She is survived by daughter Viola Lujan (Walter), daughter Terri Zamora, and son Alfred Zamora (Christie); grandchildren Annette Lujan, Andrew Lujan (Monica), Jacob Lujan, Marissa Zamora, and David Zamora; brothers Tomas Jaramillo (Joyce), Robert Jaramillo (Nora), and David Jaramillo (Charlie); dear cousin, Tomasita Jaramillo; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend its thanks and gratitude to Sara, Eleanor, and Vangie for the support and compassionate care they gave Chonita in her final years.

Pallbearers will be Andrew Lujan, Jacob Lujan, Greg Candelaria, Phillip Candelaria, Raul Jaramillo, and Robert Jaramillo. Honorary pallbearers will be David Zamora and Anthony Jaramillo.

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
(505) 898-3160
