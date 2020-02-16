Chris Andrew Everett
Chris Andrew Everett age 62 passed away February 6th, 2020 after a long fight with cancer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his mother Nancy. He is survived by his loving wife Carol children Tanner, Charlie and Jessica. Father Chuck. Brothers Mark, Scott and Chip sister Beth. Grandchildren Emily, Kailey, Gavin, Asher and Elijah.
A celebration of life will be held February 29th, 2020 at 1:00pm.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 16, 2020