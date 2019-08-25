Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chris Valene Hollis. View Sign Service Information Rivera Family Funeral Home & Crematory 305 Calle Salazar Espanola , NM 87532 (505)-753-2288 Send Flowers Obituary

Chris Valene Hollis







Chris Valene



Hollis passed



away in Los Alamos, New Mexico on Monday, August 22nd, 2019.



She was born on February 14,



1937 and was the only child of Jack and Dalma Hinds King. Chris lived in Lawton, Oklahoma until her graduation in 1957 from Cameron State Agricultural



College with an Associates in Arts degree in Home Economics. Following a



summer working at Disneyland, she attended Oklahoma State University until her marriage to William Wesley Hollis on December 27th, 1958.



Chris and Bill had two children: William Kirk Hollis and Elizabeth Ann Hollis Scales; five grandchildren: S.G. Scales; Samantha Scales Hall; and Shelby, Jessica and Robyn Hollis; and four great-granchildren: Pepper and Walter Scales; and Liam and Kendyl Hall. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, daughter Beth, and granddaughter Jessie.



During their 42 year marriage, Bill and Chris made their home in Fort



Benning, GA; Sillwater, OK; Durango, CO; and Albuquerque, NM until Bill's death in 2000. In 2012, Chris sold her home of 32 years in Albuquerque to move to White Rock, NM where she lived with



her son Kirk and his family until



shortly before



her death.



Chris took great pleasure in her



home and family. She was valued



as the family



record-keeper



for the meticulous calendars



and family



albums she maintained. She also enjoyed meeting with friends and volunteering her time to the Episcopal church. Late in life, she took great pleasure in her rose garden and watching hummingbirds



flit around the yard.



An interment service will be held for Chris at the Episcopal Cathedral of St. John in Albuquerque on August 31st at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Chris



requested that memorial gifts be given to the Cathedral of St. John; ; Rio



Grande Down Syndrome Network; or the New Mexico Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.



Please visit Chris V Hollis's memorial webpage at:



Rivera Family



Funerals & Cremations of Los Alamos, 1627 A Central Ave, Los Alamos, NM 87544 (505)753-2288



