Christel D. Ray
Christel DÃ¶ring Ray, 71, a devoted mother and grandmother, died on February 5th, 2017 from lung cancer. She is survived by her daughter, Alisha, son-in-law, John, and her granddaughter, Heidi. Christel was born in Germany and came to the U.S. as a young adult. She lived all over the U.S. including Virginia, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Florida, and New Mexico. She was not a person you could easily forget. As were her wishes, there was no memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Albuquerque Rose Society.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 2, 2020