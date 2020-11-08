Christel E. PostChristel E. Post, a 26-year resident of Albuquerque, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in a nursing home in Wellington, FL at the age of 80. She is survived by her sister, Ursula W. Pietz of Florida; brother, Rolph Mueller of Toronto; sister, Giesla Mansky of Germany and sister, Inga Zawadski of Scotland; and nieces and nephews, Christel Walp, Marlene Grim, Paul Mueller, Michelle Hutchinson, Peter Mueller, Jennifer Mueller, and Robert Mueller.Christel was born in Berlin, Germany on December 1, 1940. She moved to Canada in 1958, to New York City in 1964, then to San Francisco in 1965 where she was employed by the Crocker-Citizens National Bank in the international banking department. In 1972, she moved to Denville, NJ to marry Gordon Post. In Denville, she served as a past president of the Bald Hill Association and Trustee of the Denville Historical Society.Christel and Gordon retired to Albuquerque, NM in 1993 where they both remained active in Lions Club, and Christel was a past president of the Albuquerque NM Lions Club. Her beloved Gordon preceded her in death in December 2017 at the age 87.May she Rest in peace in her beloved New Mexico. Please visit our online guestbook for Christel at