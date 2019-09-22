Christina Cornelia Hamilton
Christina Cornelia Hamilton was born in New York on January 8, 1928. On August 31, 2019 she passed away peacefully in Albquerque, NM. Christina was born to the late Cornelia and Jacob Rotgans. She is survived by her soul mate of 61 years, Tommy Hamilton who will carry the love that they shared in his heart and memories. Christina will be remembered by the Romo family and the Hamilton's, but will live on forever in our hearts and memories.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 22, 2019