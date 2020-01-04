Christina L. Coffelt

"You are no longer by our side, but you will always be in our Heart"

We Celebrate the Life of Christina L Coffelt born in Jarales,NM to Juan G & Josephine O Trujillo on June 20, 1946. Christina (auntie Tina) was a devoted mother, sister, Aunt, Grandmother and great-grandmother. she went home December 28, 2019. She is survived by siblings; Avilio O Trujillo, and wife Jacky, Paul O, and Veronica Trujillo, by son; John (Tommy) Coffelt, and fiance Josie Marquez, daughter Lisa D Martinez and husband Chris, Grandchildren; Marcus, Miah, Angelique, Arianna, Julian, Felicia, Anthony, Joshua, Step-grandchildren; Christopher Jr. Crystal, Clarissa, Jude, 15 great grandchildren, many special nieces and nephews. She has preceded in death by her parents, siblings; Frances, Martha, John Alex, and Vicente Trujillo, son: Bobby Ray Coffelt Jr. Honorary Pallbearers: Anthony, Julian, & Marcus Coffelt, Joshua Martinez,, Thomas Nelson Jr, Pat Morris, Paul Trujillo Jr., & Jarvis Mixon

Services to be held at St. Anne's Church 1400 Arenal Rd. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105 Rosary @ 8:30 am, Mass @ 9:00 am.

Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery 1900 Edith NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 4, 2020
