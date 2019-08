Christine B. LovatoChristine Lovato, age 64, beloved wife, mother,grandmother, sister, and aunt was called by our Lord to her heavenly home to join her parents and siblings on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Christinewas born on July 28, 1955 and was a lifelong resident of Pena Blanca, NM, where she was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe CatholicChurch. Christine enjoyed spending her retired years with her family andfriends.She was preceded in death by her parents,Eliseo and UrsulaMontoya; her siblings, David, Terry, Richard Lee, and Sharon. Christine is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Alex Lovato; her children, Jason Montoya and wife Tessa, Roberta Lovato and Mario Menchaca, all of Pena Blanca; her precious grandchildren, Arriana and Jacob Montoya, Mario, Jacob, Josiah, Justin, and LexiMenchaca. Also surviving are her sisters, Lorraine Ortiz, Sadie Montoya,TheresaBransford andhusband Frank, Mary Mares and husband Arthur, Georgia Velas-quez and hus-band Ruben, Lucy Romero and husband Joseph, Ida Garcia andhusband Michael, Melissa Montoya; and other numerous loving relatives and friends. Christine will be greatly missed by her loving family and by those whose lives shetouched.The family will gather together on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Pena Blanca, where a Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m., then followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. A private Inurnment will take place at a later date.Those who to express their condolences, mayvisit our website.