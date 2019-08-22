Christine B. Lovato

Service Information
Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary
9420 Fourth St. NW
Albuquerque, NM
87114
(505)-898-3160
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Pena Blanca, NM
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Pena Blanca, NM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Pena Blanca, NM
Obituary
Christine B. Lovato



Christine Lovato, age 64, beloved wife, mother,

grandmother, sister, and aunt was called by our Lord to her heavenly home to join her parents and siblings on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Christine

was born on July 28, 1955 and was a lifelong resident of Pena Blanca, NM, where she was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic

Church. Christine enjoyed spending her retired years with her family and

friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents,

Eliseo and Ursula

Montoya; her siblings, David, Terry, Richard Lee, and Sharon. Christine is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Alex Lovato; her children, Jason Montoya and wife Tessa, Roberta Lovato and Mario Menchaca, all of Pena Blanca; her precious grandchildren, Arriana and Jacob Montoya, Mario, Jacob, Josiah, Justin, and Lexi

Menchaca. Also surviving are her sisters, Lorraine Ortiz, Sadie Montoya,

Theresa

Bransford and

husband Frank, Mary Mares and husband Arthur, Georgia Velas-

quez and hus-

band Ruben, Lucy Romero and husband Joseph, Ida Garcia and

husband Michael, Melissa Montoya; and other numerous loving relatives and friends. Christine will be greatly missed by her loving family and by those whose lives she

touched.

The family will gather together on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Pena Blanca, where a Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m., then followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. A private Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Those who to express their condolences, may

Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 22, 2019
