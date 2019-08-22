Christine B. Lovato
Christine Lovato, age 64, beloved wife, mother,
grandmother, sister, and aunt was called by our Lord to her heavenly home to join her parents and siblings on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Christine
was born on July 28, 1955 and was a lifelong resident of Pena Blanca, NM, where she was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic
Church. Christine enjoyed spending her retired years with her family and
friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents,
Eliseo and Ursula
Montoya; her siblings, David, Terry, Richard Lee, and Sharon. Christine is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Alex Lovato; her children, Jason Montoya and wife Tessa, Roberta Lovato and Mario Menchaca, all of Pena Blanca; her precious grandchildren, Arriana and Jacob Montoya, Mario, Jacob, Josiah, Justin, and Lexi
Menchaca. Also surviving are her sisters, Lorraine Ortiz, Sadie Montoya,
Theresa
Bransford and
husband Frank, Mary Mares and husband Arthur, Georgia Velas-
quez and hus-
band Ruben, Lucy Romero and husband Joseph, Ida Garcia and
husband Michael, Melissa Montoya; and other numerous loving relatives and friends. Christine will be greatly missed by her loving family and by those whose lives she
touched.
The family will gather together on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Pena Blanca, where a Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m., then followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. A private Inurnment will take place at a later date.
Those who to express their condolences, may
visit our website.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 22, 2019