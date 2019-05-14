Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine E. Mondragon. View Sign Service Information Daniels Family Funeral Services, Alameda Mortuary 9420 Fourth St. NW Albuquerque , NM 87114 (505)-898-3160 Send Flowers Obituary

Christine E. Mondragon







Christine E.



Mondragon, Age 55, died unexpectedly on May 6, 2019 in a tragic car accident. Her radiant soul will be truly missed by many friends and family. Displaying her love, faith and trust in God, she lived up to the definition of her name Christine:



True believer in Christ.



She was born in Albuquerque, NM on March 11,



1964, She attended both



Albuquerque High and Rio Grande High Schools and graduated from Rio



Grande with the class of 1982.



She then attended college in Las Cruces, NM at NMSU and was led to focus on nursing because of her love for people. She didn't become a nurse but met the love of her life, Robert Mondragon of Taos, NM whom she later married.



Christine has worked



at many restaurants, Wal-Mart, the U.S. Forest Service, and for the U.S. Postal Service where she was an exemplary employee for 31 years. Throughout her life, Christine loved cooking,



baking, fellowshipping



with people, taking pictures, and napping with her husband at the movies.



Christine is preceded in death by her sister,



Suzanne; brother, Gary; sister-in-law, Renee; nephew, Sean; brother-in-law, Andy; and mother-in-law, Stella.







She is survived



by her husband



of 37 years, Robert; her children, Robert Joseph



(wife Melissa),



Eric (fiance



Julia), Kristin



and Lauren; her grandchildren, Vicente, Alessandra, Eliza and Benjamin;



her parents,



Joseph and Angela



Jacquez; siblings, Joey,



Sharon (Gary) and Carol (Travis); and other numerous loving relatives and a host of friends.



Viewing will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 6:00



p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Annes Catholic Church, 1400 Arenal Rd, SW, Albuquerque 87105, where a shared Rosary with her younger brother Gary, will be recited at 7:00 p.m. A Celebratory Service will be conducted Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Chapel of Albuquerque, 4001 Osuna Rd., NE. Interment will follow at Sandia



Memory Gardens, 9500 San



Pedro NE, Albuquerque



87113.



Those who wish to



express their condolences



please visit



www.alamedamortuary.com



Christine E. MondragonChristine E.Mondragon, Age 55, died unexpectedly on May 6, 2019 in a tragic car accident. Her radiant soul will be truly missed by many friends and family. Displaying her love, faith and trust in God, she lived up to the definition of her name Christine:True believer in Christ.She was born in Albuquerque, NM on March 11,1964, She attended bothAlbuquerque High and Rio Grande High Schools and graduated from RioGrande with the class of 1982.She then attended college in Las Cruces, NM at NMSU and was led to focus on nursing because of her love for people. She didn't become a nurse but met the love of her life, Robert Mondragon of Taos, NM whom she later married.Christine has workedat many restaurants, Wal-Mart, the U.S. Forest Service, and for the U.S. Postal Service where she was an exemplary employee for 31 years. Throughout her life, Christine loved cooking,baking, fellowshippingwith people, taking pictures, and napping with her husband at the movies.Christine is preceded in death by her sister,Suzanne; brother, Gary; sister-in-law, Renee; nephew, Sean; brother-in-law, Andy; and mother-in-law, Stella.She is survivedby her husbandof 37 years, Robert; her children, Robert Joseph(wife Melissa),Eric (fianceJulia), Kristinand Lauren; her grandchildren, Vicente, Alessandra, Eliza and Benjamin;her parents,Joseph and AngelaJacquez; siblings, Joey,Sharon (Gary) and Carol (Travis); and other numerous loving relatives and a host of friends.Viewing will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 6:00p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Annes Catholic Church, 1400 Arenal Rd, SW, Albuquerque 87105, where a shared Rosary with her younger brother Gary, will be recited at 7:00 p.m. A Celebratory Service will be conducted Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Chapel of Albuquerque, 4001 Osuna Rd., NE. Interment will follow at SandiaMemory Gardens, 9500 SanPedro NE, Albuquerque87113.Those who wish toexpress their condolencesplease visit Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close