Christine E. Mondragon
Christine E.
Mondragon, Age 55, died unexpectedly on May 6, 2019 in a tragic car accident. Her radiant soul will be truly missed by many friends and family. Displaying her love, faith and trust in God, she lived up to the definition of her name Christine:
True believer in Christ.
She was born in Albuquerque, NM on March 11,
1964, She attended both
Albuquerque High and Rio Grande High Schools and graduated from Rio
Grande with the class of 1982.
She then attended college in Las Cruces, NM at NMSU and was led to focus on nursing because of her love for people. She didn't become a nurse but met the love of her life, Robert Mondragon of Taos, NM whom she later married.
Christine has worked
at many restaurants, Wal-Mart, the U.S. Forest Service, and for the U.S. Postal Service where she was an exemplary employee for 31 years. Throughout her life, Christine loved cooking,
baking, fellowshipping
with people, taking pictures, and napping with her husband at the movies.
Christine is preceded in death by her sister,
Suzanne; brother, Gary; sister-in-law, Renee; nephew, Sean; brother-in-law, Andy; and mother-in-law, Stella.
She is survived
by her husband
of 37 years, Robert; her children, Robert Joseph
(wife Melissa),
Eric (fiance
Julia), Kristin
and Lauren; her grandchildren, Vicente, Alessandra, Eliza and Benjamin;
her parents,
Joseph and Angela
Jacquez; siblings, Joey,
Sharon (Gary) and Carol (Travis); and other numerous loving relatives and a host of friends.
Viewing will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 6:00
p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Annes Catholic Church, 1400 Arenal Rd, SW, Albuquerque 87105, where a shared Rosary with her younger brother Gary, will be recited at 7:00 p.m. A Celebratory Service will be conducted Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Chapel of Albuquerque, 4001 Osuna Rd., NE. Interment will follow at Sandia
Memory Gardens, 9500 San
Pedro NE, Albuquerque
87113.
Those who wish to
express their condolences
please visit
www.alamedamortuary.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 14, 2019