Service Information
Visitation
9:30 AM
San Clemente Catholic Church; church annex
Los Lunas , NM
Rosary
10:00 AM
San Clemente Catholic Church
Los Lunas , NM
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
San Clemente Catholic Church
Los Lunas , NM
Interment
2:00 PM
San Clemente Cemetery
Los Lunas , NM
Obituary

Christine Iriart

It is with deep sadness that the family of Christine Iriart announces her death on November 14, 2019 at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She was born in Albuquerque, NM on April 4, 1942. Christine is survived by the love of her life, Joseph Minton; her beloved sisters Marie and husband Ron Williams, Catherine and husband, Eddie Alford; nephews Ronald and wife Sheila Williams, Gregory and wife Larisa Williams, John Lemire and niece Christina Marie and husband Brian Pieper; great nieces and nephews Alexis, Caleb, Isaiah, Everett, Noah, Miranda and Charles. She is also survived by her loving aunts Susie Otero and Flora Otero and many cousins and friends. Christine was preceded in death by her loving parents John and Marian Iriart, grandparents Cleotilde and Tranquilino Otero and many other uncles and aunts. Christine attended St. Joseph College in Albuquerque, UNM, University of Madrid, Spain and graduated from Potsdam University, NY. Joe and Christine lived in Santa Barbara and Goleta, CA for many years. They resided in San Carlos, MX and Goleta for fifteen years. Christine was an avid reader, an outstanding cook who hosted many parties with anywhere from thirty to forty friends, traveled with Joe throughout Europe, Mexico and the US. Their favorite trip every year was to Montana, Wyoming and Idaho where they met several friends for fly-fishing catch-and-release. Christine would fish and then cook for everyone. She retired from UCSB where she oversaw the EOP programs and several programs for Minority students. Christine was loving, patient, kind, smart, funny, creative, talented and had high ethical standards. We will deeply miss her and her wonderful stories about our grandparents.



Funeral services will be held at San Clemente Catholic Church, Los Lunas on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Visitation at the Church Annex will be at 9:30, the Most Holy Rosary will be recited at 10:00 AM and Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM. Internment will be at 2:00 at the San Clemente Cemetery in Los Lunas. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Lung in Santa Barbara, CA or to the local Chapter in her name.



