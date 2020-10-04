1/1
Christobal Sanchez
Christobal Sanchez



Christobal Sanchez, age 58, passed away on March 4th, 2020. His loved ones have waited until his family and friends can safely gather to say goodbye. Chris was born in Albuquerque, NM on April 30th, 1961.

He never met a stranger and was an animal lover. Whistling all the time, he was a Dallas Cowboy fan with a green thumb as well as a true craftsman. He was the gentlest tough guy around.

He was preceded in death by his father, Felix Sanchez. Christobal is survived by the love of his life and wife, Nannette Sanchez his son, Marcus Sanchez, mother Hazel Sanchez, brother Frank Sanchez and sister, Patricia Sanchez.

A Rosary will be recited on Friday, October 9th, 2020 at 8:20 am with a Mass to follow at 9:00 am at St. Anne's, 1400 Arenal Rd. SW.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.
