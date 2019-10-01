Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher G. Ogaz. View Sign Service Information Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary 96 W El Camino Real Mountain View , CA 94040 (650)-968-4453 Viewing 5:00 PM Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary 96 W El Camino Real Mountain View , CA 94040 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary 96 W El Camino Real Mountain View , CA 94040 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Joseph Church 582 Hope St. Mountain View , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher G. Ogaz







Christopher G. Ogaz, 103 yrs. old passed to see the Lord on Sept. 24 at 2:20pm. He was born in Albuquerque NM on April 12, 1916 in a neighborhood of Five Points. He attended St. Mary's school. Worked on the family farm and mountain ranch during the depression. Chris joined the US Army Corps of Engineers in 1940.He helped with the construction of Ft. Ord, and served in North Africa, Italy, and Europe during WWII and was discharged honorably as a T/Sgt. in 1945. Chris went to UNM on the GI Bill. He married Helen M. (nee) Sanchez at St Felipe. de Neri Catholic Church on Sept. 20, 1948 in Old Town Albuquerque. He then had two children Michael born '51 and Elizabeth born '53. He was a member of Knights of Columbus in the parish of San Felipe de Neri. Chris and Helen moved to SF and he worked for the Boys Club, then started his career at NASA Ames as a calibration technician for pressure instruments. They settled in Mtn.View CA in 1956; he was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and as a devout Catholic, he volunteered at church as an usher and at the school festival, men's club, and the PTG. He had two more children Phillip '58 and Jerry '63. He also volunteered as a scout leader. He retired from Lockheed Missiles and Space in 1981. Chris was a good man, loving husband, devoted father, and grandfather. He recently celebrated his 71st wedding Anniversary from his bed. He is survived by his wife Helen, four children, and seven grandchildren.



Viewing begins at 5pm, followed by the Rosary and remembrances at 7pm will be held Thurs, Oct 3rd at Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary,96 W. El Camino Real, Mtn. View., CA A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church, 582 Hope St., Mtn. View, Fri., Oct 4th at 11am with interment with military honors to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos. In lieu of flowers the family would like Mass intentions for Chris, or donations to the



