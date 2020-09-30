1/1
Christopher Lippitt
Christopher Eric Lippitt





Christopher Eric Lippitt died unexpectedly in his home on September 24, 2020 in Gilbert, Arizona, at the age of 36.

Chris is survived by his mother, Diane Lippitt; his wife, Michelle Lippitt; his son, Carl Isaiah Lippitt; his sisters, Casey Friend and Caitlyn Spencer; paternal grandmother, Peggy Lippitt ; maternal grandparents Owen and Judy Smith. He is preceded in death by his father, Carl Lippitt and paternal grandfather, Newton Lippitt.

A family funeral is scheduled for 11am Arizona/Pacific time on October 3 at Central Christian Church in Gilbert through www.azlegacyfuneralhome.com. The family is following all current health guidelines; those wishing to attend the funeral can join at https://tinyurl.com/lippittfuneral.


Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
September 30, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
