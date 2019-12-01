Christopher Padilla
Chris Padilla born in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Passed away suddenly at the age of 58 on Friday, November 22nd, 2019. Chris was a huge Dallas Cowboy fan, he loved his football and keeping updated on all sports, reading the newspaper daily and watching ESPN. Chris is survived by his mother Mary L. Padilla, brother Bruce Padilla (Shelby), nephew Stephen Padilla, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his father Nemecio Steve Padilla, grandmother Mary Figueroa, brother Steve Padilla. A Rosary and Mass will be held in his honor on Thursday, December 5th, 2019. Holy Family Church on Atrisco at 8:30 a.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 1, 2019