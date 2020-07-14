Christopher Seres







Christopher Seres, beloved son and uncle, passed away unexpectedly on July 10th 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on September 17th 1973. He was a diehard Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins fan and would travel home to see them play every year. He is survived by his mother Carol, his sister Robin Barrett, his brother in law Mike, his niece Cheyenne, his nephew Stephen, his great niece Caira and his two great nephews Arion and Roman. He will be deeply missed by his family and all his friends in Albuquerque from his time in the



bar industry. He was preceded in death by his father



Stephen. Cremation and memorial services still pending.





