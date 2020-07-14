1/
Christopher Seres
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Seres



Christopher Seres, beloved son and uncle, passed away unexpectedly on July 10th 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on September 17th 1973. He was a diehard Steelers, Pirates, and Penguins fan and would travel home to see them play every year. He is survived by his mother Carol, his sister Robin Barrett, his brother in law Mike, his niece Cheyenne, his nephew Stephen, his great niece Caira and his two great nephews Arion and Roman. He will be deeply missed by his family and all his friends in Albuquerque from his time in the

bar industry. He was preceded in death by his father

Stephen. Cremation and memorial services still pending.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved