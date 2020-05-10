Christopher Bennett Whyte







Christopher Bennett Whyte, a loving husband, son, and friend passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, in Phoenix, AZ at the age of 54 after succumbing to the cancer he tirelessly fought.



Christopher was born on May 10, 1965 in Albuquerque, NM. He was a member of the National Honor Society and graduated from St. Prius X High School in 1983. He attended the University of New Mexico on a presidential scholarship. He then transferred to the University of Texas at Austin where he made the Dean's List. After five years of attendance he graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1990 receiving a bachelor's degree in business finance and a master's degree in public accounting.



Christopher lived a life full of adventure and love. He loved to travel and experience what the world had to offer. He was an amazing, caring, and fun person. He had a larger than life personality that filled the lives and hearts of everyone that knew him. The impact he made in people's lives was unmistakable and unforgettable.



Christopher is preceded in death by his grandparents Frutoso and Maria Mitchell and Frank and Lillian Bennett, uncle Charles Mitchell and aunts Josephine Mitchell, Nancy Cordova, Celina Sisneros, and Marie Martinez.



Christopher is survived by his husband David Stewart Whyte, parents Larry and Dottie Bennett, parents-in-law David and Dinah Stewart, grandmother Imelda Stewart, sister Sandy ( John) Garcia, brother-in-law Jonathan Stewart, niece Amanda (Cyrus) O'Haver, nephew John (Tabitha) Garcia, nephews Jaxon, Gibson, and Wesson Stewart, godson Josue Crespin, great nephews Matthew, Bishop, Josue, Ryot, and Augustus and great nieces Kasey and Rey. He is also survived by dearly loved family, and many friends.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.





