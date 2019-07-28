Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Chrystal Sturtz

Chrystal Sturtz Obituary
Chrystal Deanne Sturtz



Chrystal Deanne Sturtz, 59, of Albuquerque, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She is survived by her husband Marty Sturtz; her son, Jason Sturtz his wife Jaymie, and daughter, Pam Baldridge. She was a loving grandmother to; Josie, Ava, Jillie, Julie and Levi. Chris also leaves behind her loving dog, Roxxi and cat, Wild Thing. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Pollard and parents Joyce and Jim Pollard. Chris had a beautiful, open-hearted approach to life. She cared for all those who entered her life and touched many with her gift for conversation, arts and music. Cremation will take place and she will be laid to rest with her family in Montier, Missouri. Memorial services are being planned in Missouri, check her online Memorial for updates. Please visit the online guestbook for Chris at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on July 28, 2019
