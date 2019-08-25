Cirila D. Leal
Cirila D. Leal,
nee Trujillo, 74, beloved wife,
mother and
grandmother, passed into the arms of her heavenly father on
August 19, 2019, following a
prolonged illness. Born in San
Ysidro, NM on
February 3, 1945,
Cirila and her family
moved to Albuquerque
when she was a toddler. Cirila was preceded in
death by her parents,
Porfirio and Cordelia Trujillo, her sister, Laura Gallegos, and her brothers, Porfirio, Johnny, and Chris Trujillo. Cirila is survived by her husband of 54
years, Richard,
her children,
Elizabeth Leal
(Keith), David
Leal, and Susan Rojas (Jorge),
her grandchil-
dren, Adrian
Ortega (Phillip),
Rachel, Karissa,
and Jacob
Molina, and
Cassandra,
Jessica, and
Alyssa Rojas,
great-grandchild Michael
Leal Ortega, sisters, Lydia
Paiz and Kathy Trujillo, and brother, Gilbert Trujillo. A celebration of Cirila's life will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, 9:00
a.m., at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Community, 5415 Fortuna Rd. NW.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2019