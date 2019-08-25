Cirila D. Leal

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cirila D. Leal.
Service Information
Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church
5415 Fortuna Rd
NW Alb., NM 87105
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Community
5415 Fortuna Rd. NW
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Cirila D. Leal



Cirila D. Leal,

nee Trujillo, 74, beloved wife,

mother and

grandmother, passed into the arms of her heavenly father on

August 19, 2019, following a

prolonged illness. Born in San

Ysidro, NM on

February 3, 1945,

Cirila and her family

moved to Albuquerque

when she was a toddler. Cirila was preceded in

death by her parents,

Porfirio and Cordelia Trujillo, her sister, Laura Gallegos, and her brothers, Porfirio, Johnny, and Chris Trujillo. Cirila is survived by her husband of 54

years, Richard,

her children,

Elizabeth Leal

(Keith), David

Leal, and Susan Rojas (Jorge),

her grandchil-

dren, Adrian

Ortega (Phillip),

Rachel, Karissa,

and Jacob

Molina, and

Cassandra,

Jessica, and

Alyssa Rojas,

great-grandchild Michael

Leal Ortega, sisters, Lydia

Paiz and Kathy Trujillo, and brother, Gilbert Trujillo. A celebration of Cirila's life will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, 9:00

a.m., at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Community, 5415 Fortuna Rd. NW.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.