CJ Visser
1935 - 2019
CJ (Cornie) Visser has passed into the arms of his Heavenly Father. He is survived by his wife, 4 children, 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 4 sisters. CJ was a Korean War Veteran. A Celebration of Life will be held at Romero Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, 5/24/19, from 10:30 â€" 11:30 AM and Interment will take place on Saturday, 5/25/19, at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 9:00 AM. Please sign CJ's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com Romero Funeral Home, 609 N Main St., Belen, NM
Published in Albuquerque Journal on May 23, 2019