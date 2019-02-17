Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Claire Gaeto Ellermeyer







Claire Gaeto



Ellermeyer, age 91, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend passed away February 5, 2019. She was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio and graduated from Cleveland State University. Claire then accepted a teaching position at Belen High School, where she taught for 25 years before retiring. During that time, she obtained a Master's of Library Science at UNM and the University of Colorado. In 1952, Claire met and married the love of her life, Herbert Ellermeyer, who owned Feil and Ellermeyer department store. She was a member of American Library Association, NM Education Association, National Library Association and Classroom Teachers, Charter Member Beta Sigma Phi, Women's Golf Association, Horizon Women's Club and helped at Valencia Historical Society. After moving to Albuquerque, she was a docent at the Albuquerque museum and a volunteer at the Albuquerque Read's Program. She will be greatly missed. Claire wanted all to know she was blessed with a wonderful life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Pasquale Gaeto, her dear brother, Sam Gaeto, and her loving husband of 50 years, Herbert Ellermeyer. She is survived by her son, Dr. William Ellermeyer (Jeanne) of



Southlake, TX; daughter, Lynn Ellermeyer (Dr. John) Matte of Albuquerque, NM; her 5 grandchildren, Dr. Amy Matte, Katlyn (Jason) Robbins, Dr. Matthew Matte, Rory (Justin) Brumbaugh, Will (Chrystina)



Ellermeyer; 2 great-grandchildren, Mckinley and Colton Robbins, and many loving nieces and nephews. Services will take place on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Our Lady of Belen Catholic Church, beginning with a Public Visitation at 11:00 AM, a Rosary to be recited at 11:30 AM and a Funeral Mass at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow at Terrace Grove Cemetery. Special thanks to Ashley Silva for her wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of Claire Ellermeyer to ARCA, 11300 Lomas Blvd., Albuquerque, NM, 87112, or Animal Humane Society of NM, 615 Virginia St., S.E., Albuquerque, NM 87108, or . Please sign Claire's online tribute at



609 N Main St

Belen , NM 87002

(505) 864-8501 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albuquerque Journal on Feb. 17, 2019

Donations