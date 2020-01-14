Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clara Marshall. View Sign Service Information Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home 705 N. Locust Denton , TX 76201 (940)-382-6622 Send Flowers Obituary









Clara B. Marshall died peacefully on January 8 at Medical City in Denton where she received excellent care during hospitalizations over the years. Clara greatly influenced people who came into her orbit. To know her was to love her and feel loved by her. Clara is greatly missed by her family and friends. She was born in Hayesville, NC on January 19, 1927. She was predeceased by Jack N. Marshall from Dixon, IL, her husband of 65 years; W.G. and Clyde (Cherry) Burger (parents) from Sterling, IL; brothers Russell from Deer Grove, IL and Preston from Crystal Lake. Clara is survived by her brother, (Robert) Weldon and Betty Burger in Rock Falls, IL; Linda L. Marshall and Scott A. Marshall, her children, and Bill Reedy, her son-in-law in



Denton. Suzanne and Kelsey Napoles, her chosen daughter and granddaughter, in Florida miss Mama Clara intensely. After her first career as mom to all children she knew, Clara came into her own in Albuquerque.



She became even more creative, accomplishing



new crafts such as beading. This spring her ashes will join Jack's in the Santa Fe Veterans Cemetery. And Jack's ashes will join Clara's in Sterling.



The family requests



monetary and or volunteer donations be made to a charity that helps people who are homeless.







Please read full



obituary and post a note at



www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com



