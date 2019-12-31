Sister Clara Reid

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Clara Reid.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sister Clara Reid



Sister Clara Reid, 80, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Dec. 29, 2019, in Louisville in her 60th year of religious life. She was a native of Holy Cross, Ky.

Sister Clara taught at St. Charles Borromeo School (1971-80, 1989-2011) and was principal at St. Teresa School, Grants (1985-89).

Survivors include the members of her religious community; siblings Carolyn Maurice Downs, Louisville; Bernadette Bryan, New Haven, Ky.; Marcella Bartley, Stanley Reid and Helman Philip Reid, all of Loretto, Ky.

The funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Mount Saint Joseph. Visitation begins Thursday at 4 p.m. A wake service follows at 6:30 p.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.