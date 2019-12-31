Sister Clara Reid
Sister Clara Reid, 80, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Dec. 29, 2019, in Louisville in her 60th year of religious life. She was a native of Holy Cross, Ky.
Sister Clara taught at St. Charles Borromeo School (1971-80, 1989-2011) and was principal at St. Teresa School, Grants (1985-89).
Survivors include the members of her religious community; siblings Carolyn Maurice Downs, Louisville; Bernadette Bryan, New Haven, Ky.; Marcella Bartley, Stanley Reid and Helman Philip Reid, all of Loretto, Ky.
The funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Mount Saint Joseph. Visitation begins Thursday at 4 p.m. A wake service follows at 6:30 p.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 31, 2019