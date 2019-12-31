Sister Clara Reid (1939 - 2019)
  • "My deepest condolences to Sister Clara's family and..."
    - Mary Frances Peralta-Donio
  • "Sympathy again to the Reid family...Losing 2 siblings in 2..."
  • "You have our sympathies."
    - Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY
40037
(270)-865-2201
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM
Mount Saint Joseph
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
6:30 PM
Mount Saint Joseph
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Mount Saint Joseph
Sister Clara Reid



Sister Clara Reid, 80, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Dec. 29, 2019, in Louisville in her 60th year of religious life. She was a native of Holy Cross, Ky.

Sister Clara taught at St. Charles Borromeo School (1971-80, 1989-2011) and was principal at St. Teresa School, Grants (1985-89).

Survivors include the members of her religious community; siblings Carolyn Maurice Downs, Louisville; Bernadette Bryan, New Haven, Ky.; Marcella Bartley, Stanley Reid and Helman Philip Reid, all of Loretto, Ky.

The funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Mount Saint Joseph. Visitation begins Thursday at 4 p.m. A wake service follows at 6:30 p.m.
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 31, 2019
