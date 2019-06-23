Clara Schell
Clara Schell, 97, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. She is survived by sons, Chris and wife, Patty, Ronald and wife, Kathy, Kent and wife, Karen; daughter, Debra and husband, Robert; ten grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Corrine.
Clara was a homemaker for most of her life and loved to bake for her family and friends. She worked at a mica plant and a dry cleaners during World War II. She was preceded in death by her husband and five siblings. Clara was also the mother of four children when her husband completed his Bachelor's degree in mining and business.
Services will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 10000 Spain Rd. NE, with a Visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Clara's name to Faith Lutheran Church. Please visit our online guestbook for Clara at
Published in Albuquerque Journal on June 23, 2019