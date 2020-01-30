Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
Clarence Anthony Meyer passed from this life at home with his wife of 63 years, Margie Meyer, on Friday, January 24, 2020 just five days shy of his 85th birthday. He was born in Conway, Arkansas to Joseph and Ida Meyer on Tuesday, January 29, 1935. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at FRENCH-University. To read full obituary Please visit our online guestbook for Clarence at

www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Jan. 30, 2020
