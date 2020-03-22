Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence Blankenship. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

His race has been completed; his fight won. With thankful hearts for a life lived well, the Blankenship's will gather to celebrate and say goodbye to a man that left no doubt and lived life with distinction and honor. Clarence Blankenship (CB) received his promotion into eternity Thursday evening and obtained the prize he so passionately sought. CB was surrounded by family as he stepped from this life into the presence of his Savior. The second greatest love and passion of his life was Claire (affectionately BB), the woman he shared 66 years of life with raising a family and serving others as God opened doors before her death in 2013. While a good portion of his 94 years were spent in various professions from insurance sales to adventures in self-employment, the later decades of his life were spent serving the Lord as an associate pastor, counselor, and teacher.



Born in Asheville, NC, Tuesday, December 7, 1926, CB was raised with two sisters, who preceded him in death, served in the Navy, and ultimately followed BB to Albuquerque, NM, where they lived out their commitment to each other, to faith, to family and friends, and to a life of service. CB is survived by six children, and their families, that include scores of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Barrett Foundation, 10300 Constitution Ave. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112 or online at



