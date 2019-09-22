Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence M. Moore. View Sign Service Information Direct Funeral Services - Albuquerque 2919 4TH Street NW Albuquerque , NM 87107 (505)-343-8008 Send Flowers Obituary

Clarence M. Moore







Clarence M. Moore, age 95 and longtime Albuquerque resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Clarence was born May 3, 1924 in Summerville, Texas to Charles and Maude Moore.



He was a proud, honorably discharged World War II Navy veteran, serving in the Philippines. He was a career truck driver until his retirement. As well, Clarence was an avid prospector and had a love for collecting rocks. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; two sisters and one grandson.



Clarence is survived by three children, Melvin Moore of Yuma, Arizona, Janice Foley of St. Helens, Oregon, and Jimmy Rogers of Artesia, New Mexico; one sister, Mildred Chappell of Albuquerque, NM, special niece, Cheryl Rendace and her husband, Mitch, of Albuquerque; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; as well as other family members and friends who loved and will miss him.



Services will be held at Albuquerque Bible Church, 320 Montano Rd. NW, where Clarence was a longtime and faithful member, on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:00 am with Pastor Ben Padilla officiating. A visitation will begin at 9:00 am. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE. Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th ST. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008. Please visit,



http://www.directservicesabq.com



Clarence M. MooreClarence M. Moore, age 95 and longtime Albuquerque resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Clarence was born May 3, 1924 in Summerville, Texas to Charles and Maude Moore.He was a proud, honorably discharged World War II Navy veteran, serving in the Philippines. He was a career truck driver until his retirement. As well, Clarence was an avid prospector and had a love for collecting rocks. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; two sisters and one grandson.Clarence is survived by three children, Melvin Moore of Yuma, Arizona, Janice Foley of St. Helens, Oregon, and Jimmy Rogers of Artesia, New Mexico; one sister, Mildred Chappell of Albuquerque, NM, special niece, Cheryl Rendace and her husband, Mitch, of Albuquerque; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; as well as other family members and friends who loved and will miss him.Services will be held at Albuquerque Bible Church, 320 Montano Rd. NW, where Clarence was a longtime and faithful member, on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:00 am with Pastor Ben Padilla officiating. A visitation will begin at 9:00 am. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, 924 Menaul Blvd. NE. Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th ST. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008. Please visit, Published in Albuquerque Journal on Sept. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close