Clark Henderson
Clark Henderson, 68, worship pastor at Sandia Baptist Church for the last 34 years, went to be with his savior Saturday, October 24, 2020. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 48 years, Elaine (Roberts) Henderson; beloved daughters, Amy Childs and her husband Kirby Childs, Leah Andrews, and her husband Mike Andrews, and Joy McKinnon, and her husband Luke McKinnon. He is also survived by his two brothers and sister: Leslie Harlan and her husband Bob, Bruce Henderson and his wife Janie, and Steve Henderson; and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Mary Henderson. Clark loved his family, passionately served Christ, and was an avid outdoorsman who loved playing guitar and singing. He was full of love for his grandchildren, Eli, Ella and Emmett Childs, Michael and Jenna Andrews, and Kylee and Talon McKinnon.
Clark enriched so many lives with his ministry, his friendships and how he genuinely cared and connected with others. A Visitation will be Friday, October 30, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Sandia Baptist Church, 9429 Constitution Ave NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, October 31, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Sandia Baptist Church, 9429 Constitution Ave NE. Live streaming will be available on the church website for the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the following charities in Clark's name: Genesis of Hope child sponsorship program, www.genesisofhope.org
, or the New Mexico Baptist Children's Ministries, Box 629, Portales, NM 88130. Please visit our online guestbook for Clark at www.FrenchFunerals.com