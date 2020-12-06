1/1
Claude L. Lewis
Claude Leonard Lewis 89, died November 30, 2020, as a result of Alzheimer's disease and COVID-19.

Born in Roswell, he moved to Albuquerque at the age of 10. He was predeceased in death by his parents, Hilliard H. Lewis and Margaret S. Lewis and by his son Michael L. Lewis.Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Nancy, daughters Becky Almeter (Richard) WV, Meg Houlihan, (Michael) CA, by granddaughters Holly Stowe (Billy) VA, Rachel Houlihan, CA and great-grandsons, Blaine, Garrison and Hogan Stowe, VA.

Claude attended Albuquerque Public Schools and earned Bachelors and Masters degrees from UNM. At the age of 17 he joined the New Mexico National Guard, 717th unit. He was activated, sent to Korea, serving with the 17th Regimental Combat team. Wounded in combat, he was awarded a Purple Heart, a Combat Infantry Badge, Korean Service Medal and United Nations Service Medal.

Claude taught language arts at Washington Junior High and served as Coordinator of Cultural Enrichment allowing students go on field trips to learn about the NM he loved so dearly. Later he continued his career at West Mesa High School where he served as English Department Chair, finishing his career as District English Curriculum Coordinator. Following his retirement, he became active in the community, serving as chair of the Highland Business & Neighborhood Association, as well as a volunteer for APD.

Known both for his great humor and delight in telling stories, he was dearly loved by his family.

Claude and Nancy lived at Manzano del Sol Retirement Village for the last seven years.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice.


Published in Albuquerque Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

December 6, 2020
Nancy, I'm sorry to hear about Claude. I remember working with each of you back at KANW. I can still hear Claude's voice, recording the lessons that played for years at the station. He is missed. You are in my prayers. Bill
Bill Leninger
Friend
