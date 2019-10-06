Claude Muller
Claude H. Muller "Shawn Claude", age 64, lifelong resident of Albuquerque, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. A visitation will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Gabaldon Memorial Chapel, 1000 Old Coors Dr, SW, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.; Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 309 Stover Ave SW. A Committal Service will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery, October 10, 2019 at 12:45 p.m.
