Claude Senninger

Professor Emeritus Claude Marie Senninger transitioned the morning of July 16th, 2020 in the midst of her compassionate caregivers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. While she never lost sight of the opportunities in America, and she became a naturalized citizen at the earliest possible moment, she was a staunch advocate for all things French.



As a teenager in Paris during WWII, she personally experienced the long lines for a single loaf of bread, let alone a piece of meat or chicken for a stew. She also experienced the bravery of allied soldiers giving their all in the name of Freedom.



From escargots to dessert pastries, her sons, grand and great-grandchildren and guests enjoyed her long, splendid, made from scratch, no less than six course, holiday meals.



Her favorite pastime was sharing French Culture with anyone willing to listen. She taught French and French Literature at the University of New Mexico from 1960 until her retirement in the mid-nineties. She was head of the French Department from 1973-1994. She started the local chapter of the Alliance Francaise French club over 50 years ago, in 1962, and stayed active as Honorary President of the club until very recently. She was Honorary Consul of France in New Mexico from 1982-1992. A romantic at heart, 18th century French Theater was another area of great interest to her, and was the subject of her PHD thesis. Her students report that she was tough but fair and always willing to help them through the rough spots.



There will be a memorial gathering to honor and remember Madame Senninger when such things are, once again, permitted, and we can reminisce and laugh and cry together.



