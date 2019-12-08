Albuquerque Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
1111 University Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-843-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for Claudette Romero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claudette Romero

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claudette Romero Obituary
Claudette Romero





Claudette Romero, 85, beloved wife and mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Friday, December 6, 2019. She entered this world on Sunday, May 27, 1934 in Albuquerque, NM, born to Ed and Sally Chambers.

She is survived by her husband, John Romero; sons, Ed Romero and Michael Romero; and daughter, Alison (Molly) Depner. Claudette was fond of her Himalayan cat, Sara.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" University followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. A Graveside Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Mount Cavalry Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Claudette at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claudette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - University
Download Now