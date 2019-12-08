|
Claudette Romero
Claudette Romero, 85, beloved wife and mother, was called to her eternal resting place on Friday, December 6, 2019. She entered this world on Sunday, May 27, 1934 in Albuquerque, NM, born to Ed and Sally Chambers.
She is survived by her husband, John Romero; sons, Ed Romero and Michael Romero; and daughter, Alison (Molly) Depner. Claudette was fond of her Himalayan cat, Sara.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at FRENCH â€" University followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. A Graveside Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Mount Cavalry Cemetery, 1900 Edith Blvd NE. Please visit our online guestbook for Claudette at www.FrenchFunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Dec. 8, 2019