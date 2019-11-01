Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claudine Thomas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Claudine Winnie Thomas











Passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was born in Wheeler County, Texas on the 26th day of December in 1926, to Jack Sparlin and Stella May Pennington. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Olan Edward Thomas and two brothers and sisters. Claudine is survived by son Olan Dale Thomas and daughter Margayla Lynn Cate, sister Gwendolyn Nell Clement, Grandsons; Creed Thomas Cate and Laramy Johnson Cate, Great Grandchildren Claudia Jerrine Cate, Lorna Louise Cate and Zada Noel Cate and nephew Guy Todd Clement. Claudine married Olan Edward Thomas on November 21, 1943 in Wellington, Texas and was married 73 years. Claudine was the General Manager for the Los Alamos Monitor for twenty years retiring in 1987.



She loved being a homemaker, wife and mother. She attended Hoffmantown Church in Albuquerque, NM. A memorial will be held at the family home at 12705 Calle Cedro NE, Albuquerque, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Rocky Mountain Estates Fire Fund, P.O. Box 2458, Weatherford, Tx 76086.



