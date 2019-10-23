Claudino "Claude" Nuanes
It is with great sadness the family of Claudino "Claude" Nuanes announces his passing on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the age of 81. Born on September 24, 1938 in Albuquerque, NM. Claudino's Life Celebration will began with a Visitation on October 25, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. at the San Jose Mission Catholic Church 2110 Los Lucero's Rd NW. Rosary service at 9:30 a.m. with a Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. A reception will follow at the San Jose Church Hall. Visit online guestbook for Claudino's complete obituary at www.salazarfunerals.com
Published in Albuquerque Journal on Oct. 23, 2019